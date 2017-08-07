Warrants issued for man wanted in Brookland-Cayce High break-in

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Cayce man wanted in connection with a burglary at a Midlands high school.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Kevin Earl Schumpert, 30, is being sought in connection with a break-in at Brookland-Cayce High School back on July 31.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

Schumpert is described as a white male and is approximately 6’5” and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.