Hundreds of laid-off VC Summer workers seek legal options in wake of project's collapse

Hundreds of laid-off employees from the recently cancelled VC Summer nuclear project have packed an attorney meeting in Winnsboro. (Source: WIS)

Hundreds are on hand for a meeting discussing a failed nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County.

Former workers on the VC Summer nuclear project are meeting Monday with attorneys in Winnsboro to discuss the recently abandoned project.

Thousands lost their jobs last week following the announcement. SCE&G and Santee Cooper decided last week to stop construction on the reactor site after spending billions of dollars because of cost overruns.

Because of the capacity turnout, a second meeting has been scheduled for 1 p.m. to handle the overflow of people in attendance.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.