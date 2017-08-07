A Midlands county is resuming its immigration program following a years-long hiatus

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is resuming its partnership with ICE and the 287(g) program. (Source: WIS)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is resuming its partnership with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program designed to enforce immigration rules and step up deportations.

In a brief statement, LCSD spokesman Lt. Adam Myrick said the department is resuming their partnership with ICE and the 287(g) program with an annual meeting of the Lexington County 287(g) Steering Committee on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

The program was suspended shortly after the federal indictment of former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts, who spearheaded and helped foster the program in the Midlands.

Indictments alleged Metts of taking bribes from restaurateur Greg Leon in exchange for keeping certain workers off the 287(g)'s deportation list.

The former sheriff admitted interfering with federal rules on the 2011 release of two undocumented workers from the Lexington County Detention Center. U.S. District Judge Terry Wooten sentenced Metts to 12 months and one day, plus a $10,000 fine. He was released in 2016.

