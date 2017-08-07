Invest 99 might have a strange name now, but it may become Tropical Storm Gert soon

The WIS First Alert Team is keeping an eye on a weak area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean that has the potential to develop into a storm.

The low is located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles in the open waters of the Atlantic. It may show signs of tropical development in the next several days, but it will have to overcome some tough conditions for development.

"The shower and storm activity associated with Invest 99L is currently disorganized," said First Alert Meteorologist Von Gaskin. "It is also in unfavorable waters for additional development."

Tropical Storm Franklin currently is headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula, but it is not expected to have any impact on South Carolina.

Over the next two days, the National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 0% chance of formation. But as it continues the WNW movement in the next three to five days, conditions get a little better for the development, and the chance goes up to about 20%. That is still not a big number, but there is still a possibility that Gert could form.

"It is still very early in the process," Gaskin said. "A lot will change and we will continue to keep you updated. The next name on the list of hurricane names is Gert."

So far, we have not had a hurricane in the Atlantic for the 2017 season.

