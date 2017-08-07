McBee farmer competing for Best in Southeast

Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Despite decrying most negative media coverage as "fake news" and personally insulting members of the media, Trump has inserted himself into the White House's press operations in an unprecedented fashion for a president.More >>
Despite decrying most negative media coverage as "fake news" and personally insulting members of the media, Trump has inserted himself into the White House's press operations in an unprecedented fashion for a president.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>