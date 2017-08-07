Customers return to Outer Banks islands after outage

(C. Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP). Vehicles line up at the a gas station on Thursday, July 27, 2017, on Ocracoke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as visitors leave the island and residents fuel up.

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - Businesses on a North Carolina island say things are gradually returning to normal after a power outage forced visitors to stay away for a week.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports that several businesses on Ocracoke Island saw an influx of customers Saturday, though not quite at normal summer levels. Ocracoke and Hatteras islands reopened to tourists Friday after power was restored following a construction accident. Ocracoke is accessible only by air or water, so drivers must take a ferry boat.

More than 10,000 tourists were ordered evacuated from the island July 27 after the power outage.

Jason Wells owns Jason's Restaurant. He says that business was almost back to normal on Saturday afternoon after he suffered losses the week while visitors were kept away.

Pirate's Chest Gift Shop manager Alma Flores said sales were not quite what she would expect on a normal summer Saturday.

