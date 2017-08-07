First Alert forecast: rain expected through the week

A soggy and unsettled weather pattern is expected for most of this week.

Starting Monday, an area of low pressure in a cold front will approach the region giving us widespread pockets of heavy rain in the upstate of South Carolina and our Northern counties.

The front will slowly get closer to the Midlands but stall over the Midlands starting Monday night into Tuesday. This will give us ongoing opportunities for rain. Some of that rainfall will be heavy at times. Some areas will receive more than 1 inch of rainfall.

The additional cloud cover and moisture will lead to cooler than average daytime high temperatures. Expect the middle to Upper 80s for most of this week.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of heavy rain possible, Rain totals could exceed 1 inch (50%). Cooler, Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

