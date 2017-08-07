SCDC investigating incident resulting in inmate injury - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC investigating incident resulting in inmate injury

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate had to receive medical care after a prison incident over the weekend.

Officials with SCDC say the incident occurred Saturday at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

No other details were released.

