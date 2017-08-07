Former SC Rep. expected to plead guilty Monday in domestic violence case

Former South Carolina House Representative Chris Corley accused of beating his wife bloody is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, Corley's lawyer agreed he would plead guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree criminal domestic violence Monday afternoon.

Corley was originally charged with aggravated domestic violence for the attack on his wife, which included a sentence up to 20 years. With the lesser charge, Corley faces anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Corley attacked his wife the day after Christmas, threatening to kill her, beating her, biting her nose, pointing a gun at her and taking her cellphone so she couldn't call police.

She made a 911 call on her Apple watch.

Corley resigned his house seat in January. Because of the charges, he had been suspended by the House before his resignation.

Corley is due in court at 2 p.m. in Aiken.

