Dozens reflect on WWII bombing of Hiroshima

Dozens gathered at Edventure on Sunday to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

It's the 26th vigil dedicated to remembering the suffering and lost lives.

Event organizers said it's also a way to bring awareness so that this tragedy is never repeated.

"The importance is not so much trying to put blame on the past but more so focusing on how we can prevent something like this in the future,” Harry Rogers, the event organizer said.

Children and families made origami and sushi rolls and listened to live music.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.