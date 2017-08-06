Deputies investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting

Orangeburg deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a location on Whittaker Parkway around 12:20 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and then saw a man lying on the ground.

Investigators were able to determine that two men were involved in some type of confrontation that turned physical.

Details are limited at this time as deputies continue to investigate the shooting. A description of the who may have fired the shot has not been released. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.