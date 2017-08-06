Lexington Co. deputies investigating Sunday morning stabbing incident

Lexington County deputies are investigating after a victim was stabbed Sunday morning.

Details are extremely limited at this time as deputies are still in the early stages of their investigation.

WIS was able to confirm deputies did respond to a home on Whitewing Drive in reference to a fight involving a knife. Once on scene, a victim was located with stab wounds.

We will continue to bring the latest updates on this incident as they become available.

