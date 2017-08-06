Coroner: Woman dies after being found unresponsive in lake

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a lake.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release that 62-year-old Barbara Lynn Malone of Anderson was wading in Lake Keowee with two friends on Friday when she was found in waist-deep water.
Addis said Malone was pulled from the water and onto shore, where CPR was performed. She was then taken to the hospital, where Addis said she died.
The coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Sunday to determine if Malone experienced a medical event before going underwater.
