Gamecocks' Wilson ruled out of tournament with groin strain

The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday. Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.More >>
Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe has never traveled outside of the United States, but that’s all about to change for the senior in just a few days. The Tigers are headed to Spain on August 8 to play four exhibition games.More >>
ESPN U will be taken over by the faux sports news show on Aug. 8 for just one day.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
A’ja Wilson was announced as a member of the USA Women’s U23 National Team on Friday.More >>
Beth Roberts used to train at the Tift Gymnastics Academy. Now the recently graduated Georgia Gym Dawg has returned to work with the youth.More >>
The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
Fall football practice is off and running for the Crimson Tide for the 2017 season and it started with some controversy.More >>
Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn't plan to suspend defensive end Da'Shawn Hand for a driving under the influence arrest, because he wasn't actually operating the vehicle.More >>
Ole Miss held their annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels kick off fall practice on Thursday.More >>
Oxford Police Chief Joey East confirms cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with shoplifting at the local Walmart.More >>
Nick Saban shook hands, signed autographs, and smiled. It's a side of him fans don't often see. Saban feels in his comfort zone at the Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon.More >>
