One person in critical condition after early morning shooting at a party

The Columbia Police Department is searching for who is responsible for a shooting at a party early Saturday morning that injured one person.

Officers say the shooting happened just after midnight on the 3000 block of Bronx Road.

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers ask anyone who may have any information about the shooting or the suspect(s) involved to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

