One person in critical condition after early morning shooting at a party

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.More >>
Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.More >>
The UN Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.More >>
U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is searching for who is responsible for a shooting at a party early Saturday morning that injured one person.More >>
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.More >>
Kershaw County Coroner David West has released the identity of the man who died in a collision Saturday morning.More >>
One person died in an early Saturday morning collision on I-26 in Calhoun County.More >>
