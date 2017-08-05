Coroner identifies victim in fatal head-on collision in Kershaw County

Kershaw County Coroner David West has released the identity of the man who died in a collision Saturday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as 83-year-old Ernest Lee Griggs of Camden.

West said the call came about the collision came in at 3 p.m. The victim was traveling south on Flat Rock Road, heading towards Camden, when he hit another vehicle head-on.

Griggs was in the car alone. The condition of the driver of the other car is not known.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.