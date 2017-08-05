Driver dies after striking parked car on I-26

An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.More >>
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.More >>
U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.More >>
U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.More >>
Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.More >>
Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.More >>
One person died in an early Saturday morning collision on I-26 in Calhoun County.More >>
One person died in an early Saturday morning collision on I-26 in Calhoun County.More >>
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.More >>
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.More >>
Several emergency crews have responded to the scene of a train derailment in the Kershaw County town of Lugoff.More >>
Several emergency crews have responded to the scene of a train derailment in the Kershaw County town of Lugoff.More >>
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.More >>
When the total solar eclipse hits in a couple weeks, you'll need to have legit glasses to view it to protect your eyes. But what about our animals' eyes?More >>
When the total solar eclipse hits in a couple weeks, you'll need to have legit glasses to view it to protect your eyes. But what about our animals' eyes?More >>