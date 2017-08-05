Driver dies after striking parked car on I-26

One person died in an early Saturday morning collision on I-26 in Calhoun County.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the 131-mile marker.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver was traveling eastbound on I-26 when they ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a parked car on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Their identity has not been released by the Calhoun County Coroner.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

