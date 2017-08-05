Officers investigating stabbing at Columbia apartment complex

Columbia Police are responding to the scene of a stabbing at an Apartment Complex off Two Notch Road.

The stabbing happened on the 1700 block of Van Heise Street at the Arrington Place Apartment complex. The apartments are located near T.S. Martin Park.

Details remain limited at this time as officers continue to investigate.

CPD are on scene investigating a stabbing incident on the 1700 block of Van Heise st. More updates will follow pic.twitter.com/Yjuzbx2TXF — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 5, 2017

Check back for more updates.