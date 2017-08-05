Man recovering after being cut in downtown Columbia

A Columbia man is recovering after being cut Friday night.

Columbia Police said the man was cut in the upper torso by an unknown suspect on the 1400 block of Calhoun Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was last reported to be recovering after undergoing surgery.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

