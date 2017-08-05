Numerous emergency vehicles at a Lugoff train derailment

Several emergency crews have responded to the scene of a train derailment in the Kershaw County town of Lugoff.

Kershaw County Special Operations and Columbia Hazmat have a long day ahead of cleanup.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, 12 of 18 train cars derailed off a CSX cargo train. This happened off Highway 601.

About 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the derailed locomotive, but it is contained to the area.



Numerous crews are on the scene trying to figure out how it happened and working to clear the cars. Units from Jacksonville, Florida also have been called in to help.

In addition to the derailment, a vehicle also was somehow involved in the incident when the driver hit the nearby Kenco Storage Warehouse building. That person is okay.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray says all roads are clear in that area. There are no evacuations, no injuries and no threats to the public.

