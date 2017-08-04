Police investigating after man found stabbed near Columbia assisted living facility

Columbia police are investigating after a man with a stab wound was found near an assisted living facility.

Officers responded to the facility on the 1900 block of Marion Street around 6:30 p.m.

A man was found with a stab wound to the lower body. Officers say he was conscious and alert when he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed in another location and walked to the location where he was found.

No arrests have been made just yet. Check back for more updates.

