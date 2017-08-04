Police investigating after man found stabbed near Columbia assisted living facility

An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.More >>
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.More >>
Columbia police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday evening.More >>
Columbia police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday evening.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
An incident involving a collision on River Drive has the roadway blocked.More >>
An incident involving a collision on River Drive has the roadway blocked.More >>
Trump administration officially tells U.N. that America intends to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.More >>
Trump administration officially tells U.N. that America intends to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.More >>
In Northeast Richland County, Becky Wiegand’s garage is piled high with family belongings.More >>
In Northeast Richland County, Becky Wiegand’s garage is piled high with family belongings.More >>
The executive director of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility has been accused of abusing one of the residents in a police report obtained by WIS.More >>
The executive director of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility has been accused of abusing one of the residents in a police report obtained by WIS.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>