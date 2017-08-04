FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: River Drive roadway blocked due to multi-ca - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: River Drive roadway blocked due to multi-car crash

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An incident involving a collision on River Drive has the roadway blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the roadway on River Drive is blocked at Pearl Street. The roadway has been reduced to only one lane open in each direction. 

Injuries have also been reported in the collision.

Details remain very limited right now. Check back for more updates.

