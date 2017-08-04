High-speed chase in Richland County ends in collision

A high-speed chase involving Richland County deputies ended in a collision on River Drive.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the roadway was blocked at Pearl Street for some time. It was reduced to only one lane open in each direction. The roadway has since reopened.

Injuries were also reported in the collision.

Details remain very limited right now. Check back for more updates.

RIGHT NOW: @RCSD still working to clear vehicles involved in wreck on River Dr in #Columbia @wis10 pic.twitter.com/E4RTk3NQNO — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 5, 2017

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction around crash site @wis10 pic.twitter.com/TI9M2JK8hv — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.