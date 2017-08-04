High-speed chase in Richland County ends in collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

High-speed chase in Richland County ends in collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A high-speed chase involving Richland County deputies ended in a collision on River Drive.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the roadway was blocked at Pearl Street for some time. It was reduced to only one lane open in each direction. The roadway has since reopened. 

Injuries were also reported in the collision.

Details remain very limited right now. Check back for more updates.

