Wilson named to USA U23 Women’s Basketball team

A’ja Wilson will be headed back to Japan.

The South Carolina Gamecocks senior forward was just named the the USA Women’s U23 National Team. Wilson is one of 12 players to make the cut for the squad.

“We were very impressed during training camp,” said Jennifer Rizzotti, chair of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee. “It was an impressive list to being with, but to see how hard they competed and how important it was for them to be here – nobody took the week off, nobody didn’t put in the maximum effort, and that is what made the committee’s job so hard.”

Wilson has now been selected to play for four USA Basketball teams since 2013. With her last three teams, the Heathwood Hall product has won gold.

The USA Basketball Women’s U23 National Team will compete in the 2017 U23 Four Nations Tournament in Tokyo, Japan from August 12-15.

