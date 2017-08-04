Wilson named to USA U23 Women’s Basketball team

Beth Roberts used to train at the Tift Gymnastics Academy. Now the recently graduated Georgia Gym Dawg has returned to work with the youth.More >>
Ole Miss held their annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels kick off fall practice on Thursday.More >>
Oxford Police Chief Joey East confirms cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with shoplifting at the local Walmart.More >>
Nick Saban shook hands, signed autographs, and smiled. It's a side of him fans don't often see. Saban feels in his comfort zone at the Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon.More >>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.More >>
The Rotary Club of Savannah had a very special guest speaker for their weekly meeting this Monday.More >>
The Eagles got things going last week, but now it's the Dawgs' turn to hit the field.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday. Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.More >>
