West Columbia assisted living facility director charged with assault of resident

The executive director of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility has been accused of abusing one of the residents in a police report obtained by WIS.

Gary Mark Tyson, 59, is accused of assaulting two residents in formal complaints made to the West Columbia Police Department.

In one report, the daughter of a resident at the assisted living facility claims that Tyson hurt her mother on July 11. A witness and employee at the home said the daughter called, claiming her mother accused Tyson of forcing her to take a shower, leaving bruises on her body.

Another incident report claims that a welfare check was made when a 911 caller said the facility was understaffed when her mother was picked up and took her home.

The incident report also states that the employee who officers spoke with was the only one on staff, which is a violation of DHEC regulations.

Tyson was arrested on July 28 and charged with third-degree assault.

Brookdale Assisted Living Facility is located on 190 McSwain Drive.

