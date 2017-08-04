Hundreds of motorcyclists ride in memory of couple slain on Parklane Rd.

Hundreds of motorcyclists from several different states gathered Friday to ride in memory of a couple who was gunned down late last month. (Source: Dawndy Mercer Plank/WIS)

Sydni Collins, 46, and her husband Aaron Collins, 41, were shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on July 27 on Parklane Road at Claudia Drive near Columbia Place Mall.

Another person was injured during the incident.

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkeley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities are looking into so far unconfirmed reports the bikers were assaulted by several men who pulled up in a dark colored SUV.

The couple’s Facebook pages show they met at a motorcycle show in 2002. Friends have posted tributes, one calling the Collins’ “two of the greatest people you ever wanted to know.”

Shortly before the gunshots, sheriff’s deputies had been notified of a disturbance at a restaurant and bar a short distance from the crime scene. It is not clear whether that incident is connected to the shootings.

The sheriff's department says they are still actively investigating the shooting at the time of Middleton's arrest. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

