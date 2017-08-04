Study: SC customers pay more a month for electricity than any other state

A new study by Wallet Hub shows South Carolina customers pay more each month on average for electricity than any other state.

WalletHub's analysts compared the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Palmetto State ranks number one, paying out an average of $173 a month.

Alabama comes in second, averaging $168. Florida in fourth with $162, Mississippi fifth at $159 and Georgia is number 8, averaging $152.

But the study, that delves into energy costs in the U.S., shows some positives for South Carolina: the state ranks 48th in monthly natural gas costs, 47th in monthly motor-fuel cost, and 31st in monthly home heating-oil costs.

