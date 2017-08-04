Warden replaced at prison where inmate escaped last month

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.

Causey found in TX with guns, $47K after SC escape aided by cell phone and wire cutters

Causey found in TX with guns, $47K after SC escape aided by cell phone and wire cutters

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) - There is a new warden at the South Carolina prison where an inmate got an 18-hour head start on an escape in July.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Summer Sharpe told local media Joel Anderson took over as warden at the maximum security Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Thursday.

Anderson replaces Joseph McFadden, who had been warden since 2013.

Sharpe would not say whether McFadden's replacement was related to the July 4 escape of 46-year-old Jimmy Causey, who was captured near Austin, Texas, three days later.

He escaped using wire cutters that were apparently dropped into the prison grounds by a drone. He had created a dummy under the covers in his cell to cover his escape, similar to what he had done when he escaped a Columbia prison in 2005.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WIS. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.