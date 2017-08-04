Warden replaced at prison where inmate escaped last month

Friday, July 7 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:12:09 GMT
Jimmy Causey (Source: Williamson County Jail)
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.
He escaped using wire cutters that were apparently dropped into the prison grounds by a drone. He had created a dummy under the covers in his cell to cover his escape, similar to what he had done when he escaped a Columbia prison in 2005.
