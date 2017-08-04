Bipartisan SC Senate leaders call for special session in wake of V.C. Summer abandonment

Two South Carolina State Senators are calling for a special session of the General Assembly to reconvene after the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The statement, released Friday says:

Today Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, and Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, issued a joint letter to President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, requesting the General Assembly reconvene to consider a joint resolution haulting new action on the V.C. Summer Project until the legislature has a chance to act during the 2018 session.



“As the Republican and Democratic Leaders of the Senate, we and the members of our caucuses are greatly concerned by the announcement earlier this week by SCANA and Santee Cooper that the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station of the project would be abandoned,” the letter states.



South Carolina Electric & Gas announced Monday that it also plans to abandon the reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

The decision came after the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper voted Monday to halt construction. The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades, but the vote by Santee Cooper's board on Monday likely ends their future.

Santee Cooper chairman Lonnie Carter says it's a sad day for the country and a big setback for nuclear power generation.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

