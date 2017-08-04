A group of super kids called The Jessamines are on a 'mission for good'

A young girl service organization called “The Jessamines,” through the General Federation of Women’s Club of South Carolina. (Source: Sara Bonner)

They’re barely old enough to even know what the word “philanthropy” means, but these kids are already pretty super at it.

The Jessamines, a service group for young girls, through the General Federation of Women’s Club of South Carolina is on a mission for good this summer.

Friday marks the group’s eighth service project, as they deliver water to the Oliver Gospel Mission as masked superheroes.

Even at a young age, these kids understand why it’s important to help the homeless during the summer.

“I really like helping others with my Jessamines club and we have done a lot of cool things to help other people,” said 8-year-old Avery Bonner. “The water bottle project is important because it’s so hot outside and everyone needs water. It’s a lot of fun to do the projects with my friends too!”

The girls have also made dog treats for Pawmetto Lifeline, blessing bags and thank you kits for patients and nurses at South Carolina Oncology Associates and cupcakes for firefighters.

They recently played bingo with seniors at Carolina Gardens. You can catch the action of these masked heroes on WIS at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

