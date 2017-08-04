A group of super kids called The Jessamines are on a 'mission for good'

The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Two South Carolina State Senators are calling for a special session of the General Assembly to reconvene after the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
The Jessamines, a service group for young girls, through the General Federation of Women’s Club of South Carolina is on a mission for good this summer.More >>
There is a new warden at the South Carolina prison where an inmate got an 18-hour head start on an escape.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of approved school supply items are exempt from the 6% state sales tax and any applicable local taxes. In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
