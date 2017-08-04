Water main break causes outage near Irmo

A water service interruption Friday morning in an Irmo neighborhood is being blamed on a water main break.

Columbia Water Services says it has located a broken water line in Riverwalk Way after getting calls from people living on that street, Boathill Court and Hedgfield Road in the Riverwalk Subdivision.

Some people living in the neighborhood called the WIS Newsroom Friday morning to complain they don't have water.

Columbia Water Services says it could be noon before water service is restored. So far, a boil advisory has not been issued.

