Orangeburg zoning board votes to uphold decision on Confederate memorial

Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
Despite the outrage of some, a Confederate flag will continue to fly near one business in the city.More >>
Despite the outrage of some, a Confederate flag will continue to fly near one business in the city.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The fallout over the failed VC Summer nuclear project continues to impact many people all across the Midlands especially business owners in the town of Chapin.More >>
The fallout over the failed VC Summer nuclear project continues to impact many people all across the Midlands especially business owners in the town of Chapin.More >>
New team. Same dream.More >>
New team. Same dream.More >>
Monday’s sudden decision by SCE&G and Santee Cooper to stop work on the V.C. Summer nuclear project is prompting former construction site employees to look for jobs outside the Palmetto State.More >>
Monday’s sudden decision by SCE&G and Santee Cooper to stop work on the V.C. Summer nuclear project is prompting former construction site employees to look for jobs outside the Palmetto State.More >>
Ceasie Johnson doesn’t “look” like a patient. She’s a lawyer, practicing financial services litigation and bankruptcy work at Scott and Corley in Columbia.More >>
Ceasie Johnson doesn’t “look” like a patient. She’s a lawyer, practicing financial services litigation and bankruptcy work at Scott and Corley in Columbia.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.More >>
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.More >>