SCDPS relaxes tattoo policy in hopes of improving recruitment

The state's Department of Public Safety has changed its tattoo policy and it may help with recruitment.

The new policy says applicants can't have any tattoos that would be seen while in uniform. Anyone with visible tattoos on their arms would have to wear a cover-up sleeve approved by the department.

The previous policy prevented anyone with visible tattoos from applying. The new policy can be read here.

The list of other qualifications are listed here:

At least 21 years of age before day one of Basic Training

You must have a valid South Carolina Driver's License or a valid Driver's License from your current State

US Citizen

High School Diploma or GED

20/20 vision OR no more than 20/100 corrected to 20/20

NO CRIMINAL RECORD

Driving record should be clear of any suspension for the last 5 years as a result of an alcoholic beverage or dangerous drug violation or leaving the scene of an accident. The overall driving record will be evaluated placing emphasis on the severity, date and age, time span, and number of violations accumulated.

