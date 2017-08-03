GA man believes route to heaven means naked daylight stroll along busy roadway

A Georgia man caused quite a stir in on small town southeast of Atlanta on Monday. (Source: Timothy Nolley/Facebook screenshot)

A man casually walking naked along Hwy. 278 in Covington became social media fodder for the week.

But, according to an incident report obtained by The Covington (GA) News newspaper, Drew Johnson was not under the influence of drugs, medications, or any mental duress at the time. A bag of T-shirts, another shirt, and a pair of shoes that belong to Johnson, 25, was found a few miles behind him.

Once he was put in a Covington police car, he was asked why he was on a naked stroll, he said "he wanted to go to heaven," according to the newspaper.

According to Newton County, GA jail logs, Johnson is still in jail on a public indecency and probation violation charge. He was given a $1,500 bond.

In a town that doesn't get very much news, one social media post on this incident has gone viral.

Covington, GA is 35 miles southeast of Atlanta.

