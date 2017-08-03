Sheriff: Teens arrested in break-ins "need a major attitude adjustment"

Three Camden teenagers have been arrested, accused of breaking into cars in Kershaw County.

Ethan Hanselman, 19, Marshall Marlin Minich, 17, and Thomas McNeill Rose, 18, are charged with burglary, possession of a schedule II narcotic and five counts of breaking into an auto. Hanselman also is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Just after midnight on August 1, Sheriff James Matthews says a homeowner living in Lugoff was monitoring his surveillance system when he noticed a vehicle pull into his neighbor's driveway and three men get out. One of the men went to his home and attempted to enter the vehicles that were parked in front. When he could not gain access, Matthews says he moved onto other homes, some of which were in view of the surveillance cameras.

The homeowner continued to watch the three men go back and forth from the homes to the car they arrived in, carrying various items and putting them into the car. Once they drove off, the resident called emergency dispatch.

He showed the video to deputies, who alerted other deputies with a description of the vehicle. Less than an hour later, a deputy located the vehicle at a gas station on U.S. 1 in Lugoff and found the three men. After questioning the men, deputies noticed the items that were suspected stolen in the vehicle.

Sheriff James Matthews says Hanselman admitted to deputies he had stashed a stolen pistol in a trash can inside the gas station.

Matthews says the three admitted to breaking into at least five vehicles from which they had stolen items. Camden Police are looking into other vehicle break-ins to which the three may be connected. They also are accused of breaking into an attached garage in Lugoff.

All three were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they remain in jail awaiting bond hearings.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see mug shots of the teens

According to Matthews, Minich has previously been arrested for DUI and possession of beer/wine by a minor. Rose has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana and breaking into an auto. Hanselman has previously been arrested for public disorderly conduct.

“These three young men are starting off their lives on the wrong foot. Their criminal records right now are somewhat minor,” says Matthews. “They need a major attitude adjustment before they end up like so many young men we catch who have extensive criminal records and who spend their lives in and out of prison.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.