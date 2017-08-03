Gov. McMaster announces second 'Employ SC' rapid response for V. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gov. McMaster announces second 'Employ SC' rapid response for V.C. Summer workers

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina) Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Following the announcement of the abandonment of the V.C. Summer plant and the mass layoffs that followed, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday a series of job fairs are in the works to help those in the workforce. 

The first Employ SC job fair will be held Monday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Road in Chapin. An additional job fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16. 

“For South Carolinians, the shuttering of VC Summer comes as a jarring break of faith – not only for the thousands of employees now searching for jobs after a decade of construction but for millions of consumers whose power bills are paying for a project that will never be completed," McMaster said.

On Monday, SCANA and Santee Cooper announced their boards voted to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear facility. 

Employ SC looks to provide South Carolinians in search of jobs with an opportunity to connect with state agencies and workforce development groups focused on matching prospective employers with talented workers that fit their needs. The governor's office says every cabinet agency with current vacancies will also be represented and will be ready to interview prospective employees in addition to local businesses with vacancies will also participate.

“Employ SC is a dynamic, rapid response coalition of public and private organizations that will connect former employees with employers and available jobs. We will not rest until we have exhausted every avenue for those affected. South Carolinians have faced and overcome many challenges, and we take care of each other – especially in hard times. I ask everyone to join me in once again showing those outside our state what it means to be one of us.”

Details for future Employ SC events will be announced at a later date. Organizations confirmed to be in attendance:

  • City of Columbia
  • South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC Works)
  • South Carolina Department of Administration
  • South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services
  • South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • South Carolina Department of Education
  • South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
  • South Carolina Department of Insurance
  • South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
  • South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
  • South Carolina Department of Mental Health
  • South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
  • South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
  • South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
  • South Carolina Department of Public Safety
  • South Carolina Department of Revenue
  • South Carolina Department of Social Services
  • South Carolina Department of Transportation
  • Akebono
  • Boeing
  • Carolina AGC
  • CR Jackson
  • Dominion Energy
  • Duke Energy
  • South Carolina Firefighters Association
  • Georgia Pacific
  • Greenwood Mills
  • International Textile Group
  • INVISTA
  • Lane Construction
  • Lee Construction of the Carolinas
  • Mercedes-Benz USA
  • Michelin
  • Overland Contracting
  • Palmetto Corporation of Conway
  • Pegasus Steel
  • Samsung
  • South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
  • South Carolina Technical College System
  • SCANA
  • Sunrun
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Thompson Construction Group
  • Thompson Industrial Services
  • United Infrastructure Group
  • University of South Carolina
  • West Columbia Police Department

