Gov. McMaster announces second 'Employ SC' rapid response for V.C. Summer workers

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
The first Employ SC job fair will be held Monday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Road in Chapin.More >>
A new study by Wallet Hub shows South Carolina customers pay more each month on average for electricity than any other state.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
This week the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced changes to its application requirements, opening the door to people who may not have qualified before.More >>
