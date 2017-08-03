Gov. McMaster announces 'Employ SC' rapid response for V.C. Summer workers

Following the announcement of the abandonment of the V.C. Summer plant and the mass layoffs that followed, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday a series of job fairs are in the works to help those in the workforce.

The first Employ SC job fair will be held Monday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Road in Chapin.

“For South Carolinians, the shuttering of VC Summer comes as a jarring break of faith – not only for the thousands of employees now searching for jobs after a decade of construction but for millions of consumers whose power bills are paying for a project that will never be completed," McMaster said.

On Monday, SCANA and Santee Cooper announced their boards voted to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear facility.

Employ SC looks to provide South Carolinians in search of jobs with an opportunity to connect with state agencies and workforce development groups focused on matching prospective employers with talented workers that fit their needs. The governor's office says every cabinet agency with current vacancies will also be represented and will be ready to interview prospective employees in addition to local businesses with vacancies will also participate.

“Employ SC is a dynamic, rapid response coalition of public and private organizations that will connect former employees with employers and available jobs. We will not rest until we have exhausted every avenue for those affected. South Carolinians have faced and overcome many challenges, and we take care of each other – especially in hard times. I ask everyone to join me in once again showing those outside our state what it means to be one of us.”

Details for future Employ SC events will be announced at a later date. Organizations confirmed to be in attendance:

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

South Carolina Department of Insurance

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Social Services

South Carolina Technical College System

South Carolina Department of Education

Michelin

Duke Energy

Georgia Pacific

United Infrastructure Group

