VIDEO: 'Are you kidding me?' TX girls overjoyed at newest addition to blended family

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
ROCKWALL, TX (WIS) - Shane and Kasi Pruitt love their blended family - and their daughters do, too. 

That's why on July 27 they shared their newest addition - a new baby sister. 

Reagan and Harper Pruitt were in the kitchen of their Rockwall, TX home with Kasi walked in with a small baby in her arms. The two girls burst into joyous tears. 

"We got a call about a quick adoption. Our kids had no clue, so this is how we told them about their BABY SISTER. Their reactions r priceless," Shane tweeted about his expanding #PruittPack. 

"Are you kidding me," one of the girls exclaimed. 

But it's not a shock - their family pictures show a loving blended family. 

One of their children, Titus, is from Uganda and has cerebral palsy. Another one of their children, Elliott, is almost 2 years old and the family still corresponds with his birth mother.

