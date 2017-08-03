VIDEO: 'Are you kidding me?' TX girls overjoyed at newest addition to blended family

Reagan and Harper Pruitt were in the kitchen of their Rockwall, TX home with Kasi walked in with a small baby in her arms. The two girls burst into joyous tears. (Source: Shane Pruitt)

ROCKWALL, TX (WIS) - Shane and Kasi Pruitt love their blended family - and their daughters do, too.

That's why on July 27 they shared their newest addition - a new baby sister.

Reagan and Harper Pruitt were in the kitchen of their Rockwall, TX home with Kasi walked in with a small baby in her arms. The two girls burst into joyous tears.

"We got a call about a quick adoption. Our kids had no clue, so this is how we told them about their BABY SISTER. Their reactions r priceless," Shane tweeted about his expanding #PruittPack.

"Are you kidding me," one of the girls exclaimed.

We got a call about a quick adoption. Our kids had no clue, so this is how we told them about their BABY SISTER. Their reactions r priceless pic.twitter.com/7BLFwUSR7U — Shane Pruitt (@shane_pruitt78) July 27, 2017

But it's not a shock - their family pictures show a loving blended family.

One of their children, Titus, is from Uganda and has cerebral palsy. Another one of their children, Elliott, is almost 2 years old and the family still corresponds with his birth mother.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.