With 1 million+ visitors expected for the total solar eclipse, SC officials urge safety, patience

The total solar eclipse is one month away. Where will you be during the event?

South Carolina state representatives gathered together for a news conference to discuss public safety plans for the total solar eclipse event.

It was held at the state Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Officials discussed precautions that residents, visitors, and businesses should take to prepare for this unique event happening on Aug. 21.

They encouraged everyone to manage their expectations, be patient with traffic and of course, use proper solar eclipse glasses.

