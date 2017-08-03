WATCH LIVE at 11 am: State agencies to discuss total solar eclipse plans

The total solar eclipse is one month away. Where will you be during the event?

Major General Robert E. Livingston, the Adjutant General of South Carolina, and S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson along with representatives from partner state agencies will hold a joint news conference to discuss public safety plans for the total solar eclipse event on Aug. 21.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Agency representatives will also discuss precautions that residents, visitors, and businesses should take to prepare for this unique event.

MOBILE USERS: To watch the press conference, click here.

