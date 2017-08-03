Orangeburg Zoning board to address challenge to Confederate flag

Since opening Edisto River Creamery last summer, Tommy Daras said he and wife have received nothing but trouble because a Confederate Flag flies on their property. Now, they intend to put an end to it.

Since opening Edisto River Creamery last summer, Tommy Daras said he and wife have received nothing but trouble because a Confederate Flag flies on their property. Now, they intend to put an end to it.

Businessman will remove battle flag despite dispute with Confederate vets group

Businessman will remove battle flag despite dispute with Confederate vets group

A restaurant owner has filed a zoning complaint over a Confederate flag flying near his Orangeburg business, amid an ongoing feud with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

A restaurant owner has filed a zoning complaint over a Confederate flag flying near his Orangeburg business, amid an ongoing feud with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.

Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.

Racially charged letter sent to Midlands ice cream parlor

Racially charged letter sent to Midlands ice cream parlor

Orangeburg city officials are expected to meet Thursday night regarding an ongoing zoning dispute over a Confederate flag.

The owners of Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen want a Confederate flag removed from property they claim is theirs. The Sons of Confederate Veterans say the previous owner of the property, Maurice Bessinger of Maurice's Piggy Park, gave them the small parcel where the flag pole stands.

The owners of the Creamery say the flag is causing them to lose business and they've been fighting to take it down. Last month the creamery received a racially-charged letter from an anonymous person.

Extra: Eatery owner fights Confederate Flag with zoning complaint.

The issue goes before the City of Orangeburg Zoning board at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All Rights Reserved.