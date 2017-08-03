Orangeburg Zoning board to address challenge to Confederate flag - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Orangeburg Zoning board to address challenge to Confederate flag

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Orangeburg city officials are expected to meet Thursday night regarding an ongoing zoning dispute over a Confederate flag. 

The owners of Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen want a Confederate flag removed from property they claim is theirs. The Sons of Confederate Veterans say the previous owner of the property, Maurice Bessinger of Maurice's Piggy Park, gave them the small parcel where the flag pole stands.

The owners of the Creamery say the flag is causing them to lose business and they've been fighting to take it down. Last month the creamery received a racially-charged letter from an anonymous person. 

The issue goes before the City of Orangeburg Zoning board at 6 p.m.

