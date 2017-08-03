Humidity and rain chance going up

You’ll feel the big time change as there is significantly more moisture in the air Thursday.

"We’ll start an unsettled pattern that I believe will carry us into the middle of next week." said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "This time of year it’s

difficult to break patterns, either wet or dry."



Between a series of cold fronts that will make into the state -- or very close -- and the Gulf pumping moisture full throttle into the Southeast, we’ll have more clouds than sun and periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain at times will be heavy. The air is very tropical and you’ll notice that over the next 5-7 days. Based on the timing and a number of disturbances that will develop along the fronts, some days will have more rain than others



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers (isolated thunderstorms) humid, highs upper 80s to near 90°



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be at least three different waves: morning, noonish and late afternoon, humid. Highs upper 80s



Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs upper 80s to near 90°

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.