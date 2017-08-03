Fairfield County leaders call V.C. Summer situation a 'sucker punch'

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

In response to the decision made Monday by SCANA and Santee Cooper, a South Carolina Energy Caucus was formed. The group held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying it is a bipartisan group "coming together to push for energy reforms."

"The public trust is gone" says newly-formed SC caucus to regulate energy

The end of construction on two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer in Jenkinsville is hitting one Fairfield County Councilman particularly hard as he is dealing with what this means for his community, but also for his wife, who is one of those were laid off.

Fairfield Co. resident addresses County Council in first meeting after announcement that V.C. Summer nuclear project is discontinued (Source: WIS)

At a meeting of the Fairfield County Council Wednesday night, members expressed their outrage at SCANA over the situation at the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville.

On Monday, SCANA and Santee Cooper announced their boards voted to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear facility.



Council members said they are now focused on dealing with the economic fallout. The loss of 6,000 jobs at the V.C. Summer site is already creating a ripple effect in Fairfield County especially with businesses close to the site.

The County Council says it’s focusing on a property tax agreement that was signed on the project back in 2010. Council members say they are trying to find out if anything in that agreement can provide help now that the project has been discontinued.

"We will continue to pursue this matter just as strong and as full as we can until we can get to some sort of a resolution,” said County Council Chairman Billy Smith, “but right now what we're faced with is a task that is really unprecedented in the state."

Council members discussed the tax agreement in executive session Wednesday night. From here they say the county has several options going forward. They say they will not rule out legal action to deal with the impact of the layoffs.

