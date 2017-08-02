FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway Patrol troopers investigate fatal Lexington County crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in Lexington County.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Fernandina Road near the intersection at Piney Grove Road.

A car traveling south on Fernandina Road crossed over the center of the road before going off the left side of the roadway. The driver then over corrected and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming truck, causing them to become entrapped in the car.

The driver of the car died at the scene of the collision. Troopers say they were not wearing a seatbelt. Their identity has not been released by the Lexington County Coroner. The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Irmo Fire and Lexington EMS were on the scene and assisted Highway Patrol.

