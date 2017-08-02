Name of driver killed in crash on Fernandina Road released

The Lexington County Coroner has released the name of a driver killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Lexington County.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Alexandra Hammond, 27, of Columbia, died at the scene of the crash on Fernandina Road near the intersection at Piney Grove Road at about 9 p.m.

A car traveling south on Fernandina Road crossed over the center of the road before going off the left side of the roadway. The driver, Hammond, then over corrected and was struck by an oncoming truck, trapping her in the car.

Troopers say Hammond was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger in her vehicle who was wearing a seat belt was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Irmo Fire and Lexington EMS were on the scene and assisted Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

