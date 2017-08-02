Name of driver killed in crash on Fernandina Road released

Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.More >>
It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted for using counterfeit cash has turned himself in.More >>
During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of approved school supply items are exempt from the 6% state sales tax and any applicable local taxes. In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has released the name of a driver killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Lexington County.More >>
Orangeburg city officials are expected to meet Thursday night regarding an ongoing zoning dispute over a Confederate flag.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
A bipartisan Senate effort to continue federal payments to insurers and avert a costly rattling of insurance markets faces a dicey future.More >>
