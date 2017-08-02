Lexington deputies respond to shooting that injured one

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
Tension is mounting, a crowd of people growing somewhat impatient across South Carolina. As part of the removal agreement between lawmakers, a museum agreed to display it. But as more and more pressure builds, it’s still not displayed.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has...More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump.
Lexington Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.More >>
The end of construction on two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer in Jenkinsville is hitting one Fairfield County Councilman particularly hard as he is dealing with what this means for his community, but also for his wife, who is one of those were laid off.More >>
Ka5sh is an Instagram meme-making star with more than 30,000 followers. He said that he makes a living by making memes for mainstream record labels to promote their artists.More >>
