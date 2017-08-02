Lexington deputies respond to shooting that injured one

Lexington Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.

Deputies responded to Villa Court off of Emanuel Church Road just after 5 p.m.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. That victim was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Details on the shooting remain limited. Investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

#BREAKING: We're investigating a shooting on Villa Court off Emanuel Church Rd. A male victim was shot in the upper body. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/pbDrOGa3cZ — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 3, 2017

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

