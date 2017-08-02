Deputies respond to shooting that injured one in Lexington Co. neighborhood

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
Lexington Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has...More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in Lexington County.More >>
Tension is mounting, a crowd of people growing somewhat impatient across South Carolina. As part of the removal agreement between lawmakers, a museum agreed to display it. But as more and more pressure builds, it’s still not displayed.More >>
