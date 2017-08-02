Suspect accused of fatally shooting married Columbia couple arrested in Berkeley County

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The end of construction on two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer in Jenkinsville is hitting one Fairfield County Councilman particularly hard as he is dealing with what this means for his community, but also for his wife, who is one of those were laid off.More >>
The end of construction on two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer in Jenkinsville is hitting one Fairfield County Councilman particularly hard as he is dealing with what this means for his community, but also for his wife, who is one of those were laid off.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
Ka5sh is an Instagram meme-making star with more than 30,000 followers. He said that he makes a living by making memes for mainstream record labels to promote their artists.More >>
Ka5sh is an Instagram meme-making star with more than 30,000 followers. He said that he makes a living by making memes for mainstream record labels to promote their artists.More >>
For one family in Blythewood, the gift of blood was truly the gift of life after an unexpected diagnosis rocked their world during the most miraculous of times.More >>
For one family in Blythewood, the gift of blood was truly the gift of life after an unexpected diagnosis rocked their world during the most miraculous of times.More >>
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say they have located and arrested a 24-year-old man who filed a false kidnapping reported over the weekend.More >>
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say they have located and arrested a 24-year-old man who filed a false kidnapping reported over the weekend.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shootings of a Columbia couple.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shootings of a Columbia couple.More >>
Another dead bird infected with the West Nile Virus has been found in Richland County and officials want to warn the community to stay vigilant.More >>
Another dead bird infected with the West Nile Virus has been found in Richland County and officials want to warn the community to stay vigilant.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>