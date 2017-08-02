Supsect accused of fatally shooting married Columbia couple arrested in Berkeley County

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shootings of a Columbia couple.

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkeley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. Middleton is accused killing Sydni Collins and her husband Aaron Collins and injuring a third person on Parklane Road in Richland County on July 27.

Deputies say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation.

Middleton was located on Tuesday by members of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office Community Action Team, Richland County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

He was transported to Richland County and has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.