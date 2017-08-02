Sumter man remains in critical condition following hit-and-run

Sumter police are searching for whoever is responsible for a hit-and-run that left one man in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Purdy Street near Bartlette Street Tuesday night after receiving a call about a man lying in the roadway after being hit by a car.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Joseph Addison Williams. He was transported to a local hospital before being taken to Palmetto Heath in Richland County where he remains in critical condition.

Officers say they do not have a description of the vehicle that hit Williams but they believe the car is likely damaged on the fender, bumper, and/or windshield.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

